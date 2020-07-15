Alice Orene Brown Alice Orene Brown, age 83, longtime Coweta resident went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital South in Tulsa, OK. Alice was born on November 18, 1936 in Rockport, TX and was the daughter of Samuel Lawson and Rebecca Armeinta (Williams) Coleman. She was raised in Mountainburg, AR and graduated from Mountainburg High School. Alice married the love of her life, Tommie G. Brown on November 19, 1954 in Tahlequah, OK and they were blessed with three children, Catrena, Tamra, and Brett. She was a devoted homemaker for most of her life who loved taking care of her family. Alice also worked as a secretary at Northeast Elementary in Broken Arrow. She was a faithful member of Coweta Baptist Church. Alice enjoyed embroidery work, quilting, cooking, playing cards and dominoes, going to church, and she loved spending time with her family. She was a virtuous woman who loved God and her family and will be missed by all who knew her. Alice is survived by her three children, Catrena Alford and husband Vic of Coweta, OK, Tamra Hassel and husband Perry of Oklahoma City, OK, and Brett Brown and wife Brenda of Coweta, OK; nine grandchildren, April Gilbert and husband Brian, Misty Sloat and husband Mike, Christy Hassell-Kruckeberg and husband Nic, Casey Hassell, Cooper Hassell, Carter Hassell, Cody Brown and wife Nicole, Tiffany Cope and husband Harrison, and Linzi Brown; fifteen great grandchildren, Ashlyn Fiegener and husband Mark, Cameron Gilbert, Braden Gilbert, Caleb Sloat, Emily Sloat, Jacob Sloat, Gabe Kruckeberg, Cole Kruckeberg, Sam Kruckeberg, Abby Kruckeberg, Emmy Kruckeberg, Riley Kruckeberg, Leland Cope, Marley Cope, and Thomas "Tommie" Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Brown; her parents, Samuel and Rebecca Coleman; and six siblings, Hugh, Harrison, Helen, Bo, Tootsie, and Hazel. A private family service was held for Alice. She was laid to rest next to her husband, Tommie at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Alice Brown entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
