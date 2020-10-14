ABLE,ARCHIE

ABEL ARCHIE Abel Archie, age 78, resident of Coweta was born on May 30, 1942 at home in Lukachukai, Arizona to Archie Begay and Mary (Redhouse) Begay. He was Navajo and his clans were To'aheedliinii, Totsohnii, Kinlichii'nii, and Tachii'nii. Abel passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma surrounded by his loved ones. Abel started school at the Lukachukai Boarding School and was baptized at St. Isabel Catholic Church. In 1962, he graduated from Holbrook High School in Holbrook, Arizona. He moved to Oklahoma in the fall of 1962 to attend Okmulgee Tech for plumbing. Abel was a licensed electrician, pipe fitter, plumber, welder, mechanic, and stationary engineer. He began his work career at Apkins Plumbing and Pipefitting, he worked numerous years at Palmer Plumbing, he then worked at American Airlines for 19 years before retiring the first time, and then went to work at OSU Medical Center where he retired a second time. Abel's favorite place to be was on a ball field. He coached many youth football, softball, baseball, and basketball teams and made positive impacts on the lives of many of his players. He enjoyed following the Tahlequah Sequoyah football and basketball teams, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, and was a loyal OSU fan. In his earlier years, Abel played slow pitch softball and was a member of the half and half bowling team at Crystal City Bowling League. He loved beating his American Airlines friends in dominoes and was known for his "I'm sorry" after he won. He had a great sense of humor and had the best laugh and smile. He married Brenda Rose Donnell on March 23, 1991 in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma. They had a long and loving marriage full of children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Rose Archie of the home in Coweta, Oklahoma; seven children, Evelyn Archie Bull (John Gibson) of Claremore, Oklahoma, Ellen Archie and fiancé (Joe Bass) of Jenks, Oklahoma, JoEtta Archie Toppah (Hyde Toppah) of Coweta, Oklahoma, Brennan Archie of Coweta, Oklahoma, Adrak Archie of Claremore, Oklahoma, Tyler Archie (Roxanne Archie) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Brad Archie of Coweta, Oklahoma; eighteen grandchildren, Jeanise, Crystal, Clarissa, Brayden, Lyndee, Taima, Everett, Alison, Isabella, Lyllah, Jackson, Daisy, Tesla, Adence, Abel, Koda, Seveah, and Natanii; three great grandchildren, Christopher, Mamie, and Evie; nine siblings, Margaret Etsitty, Maria Allen, Nathaniel Begay, David Archie, Morgan Begay, Charles Begay, Arnold Begay, Clarence Begay, and Gloria Mailboy; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Everett Lynn Archie; his father, Archie Begay; his mother, Mary (Redhouse) Begay; his brothers, Wallace Archer, William Archie, and Raymond Archie; his sisters, Betty Wilson and Valencia Archie; foster parents, Bill and Evelyn Payne, and his maternal grandparents, Hosteen and Rose Redhouse. Visitation for Abel were from 5:00 7:00 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta. Private family services were held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and service. Abel will be laid to rest at Fields Cemetery in Porum, Oklahoma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Able Archie entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.