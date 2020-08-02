Every year teachers spend their own, hard-earned money for classroom supplies and Wagoner Public Schools is no different.
The teachers and community are asking for help from the public in this matter with a one-time donation.
A $100, tax deductible, donation can help one Wagoner school teacher better their classroom for the students.
You can select your favorite teacher or one will be picked for you. Either way, the support will be much appreciated.
Contact Mary Rowe at 918-485-2405 for details on how to help.
All collected sponsorship funds will be delivered to the schools the second week after the start of school.