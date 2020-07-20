Wagoner Public Schools will be going back to taking applications this school year in order to determine if students will be getting free, reduced or full pay for breakfast and lunch, it was announced recently.
WPS can no longer be on CEP this year due to Wagoner Public Schools’ direct certification percentages do not support financial viability. CEP is no longer a viable option for Wagoner Public Schools.
Wagoner Public Schools will continue to offer a healthy breakfast and lunch to students during the school day, but will return to the previous system of collecting household applications. Returning an application is very important for households that wish to apply for free or reduced priced meals.
Families are urged to fill out the food application that will be found in the student packets or can be picked up at the administration office. Again, the sooner they are turned back in to the administration office the better.
The prices for full pay breakfast are $2 and $3.25 for lunch. A reduced price breakfast will be .30 and lunch is .40.