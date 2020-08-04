The Wagoner Public Schools Board held a special meeting on Tuesday night, Aug. 4 and decided to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year until Aug. 25. The motion passed unanimously.
There were two main reasons for the delay. One was the unknown time frame of 1,100 Chromebooks ordered for students to use and the other was to give teachers time to plan lessons for the possibility of virtual learning, if it is needed.
The other topic that took the bulk of the 94-minute meeting was to approve or not approve a Back to School plan and procedures.
Board member Lakisha Blandon came up with rules for masks in the classroom or hallways when social distancing was not feasible. And, that WPS will follow the Oklahoma School Safety Protocols.
Here is Blandon's motion: "A motion to adopt the Oklahoma School Safety Protocols and color coding system, making mask strongly recommended in the classroom and mandated in hallways and where social distancing is not available.
"With schools moving to distance learning if the county stays in orange level 2 for two consecutive weeks. I also would like to exclude extracurricular activities and group assembly guidance and follow OSSAA guidelines dated August 3, 2020." Tresa Pitre Seconded the motion.
If the school district's county stays in the color-coded Orange 2 for two straight weeks, then all classes will go to virtual learning. The color coding for a county is determined by a formula of COVID-19 cases.
Fall sports, cheer, gaming team and band will follow the guidelines of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA), the governing body for those activities.
There were many details discussed on how to urge fans of sports teams to wear masks at events or how to social distance on buses to games. Or, how to handle students or faculty that can't wear a mask for one reason or another was also addressed.
"There is no map (for us to follow) where we are," Superintendent Randy Harris said of the chaos all districts find themselves in.