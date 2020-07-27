A two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Coweta just south of 121st Street has claimed the life of a Coweta woman. The accident occurred Monday around 1:27 a.m.
Officer Austin King said the woman was a passenger in a Honda Civic that was parked on the highway shoulder facing eastbound. How far the vehicle had pulled off of the roadway has yet to be determined.
The male driver, from Broken Arrow, was in the ditch away from the car for an unknown reason, according to the officer.
King said a white pickup driven by a Wagoner County woman was eastbound in the outside lane when it struck the rear of the Honda. The impact pushed the car into the middle of the roadway and the truck went into the ditch, rolling an undetermined number of times. It came to a rest on its top.
The driver of the pickup did not require medical transport.
How fast the pickup was traveling has yet to be determined.
Police have not released the names of those involved as their investigation continues.
Traffic in the area was re-routed down 131st Street and 121st Street for approximately four hours before the highway was re-opened at 5:30 a.m.