The Coweta Police Department is seeking witness accounts of a collision that occurred Thursday, July 23 around 2 pm. in front of McDonald’s on Highway 51.
City of Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said in addition to witness accounts, the department would like to speak with the drivers of three vehicles show in surveillance videos.
Specifically, officers seek the driver of a white van that was behind the blue car that was hit while pulling out of the restaurant parking lot onto the highway; the driver of a beige mini-van that was in the southbound turn lane and the driver of an older pickup truck that was turning right onto SH-51 from 111th Street on the east side.
If anyone has information on this accident, the drivers of the other vehicles or who witnessed the accident should contact Officer King at 918-486-2121 or by email at aking@cityofcoweta-ok.gov.