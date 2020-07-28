Several Porter and area residents took part in fun contests held during the 2020 Porter Peach “UnFestival” celebration.
Porter Lions Club President Melanie Warren has announced the following winners of each respective activity:
Snap a Selfie in a Happy Bee T-Shirt – Penny Karnes of Porter (Monday), Melanie Holland of Tulsa (Tuesday and Saturday), Penny Frazier of Porter (Wednesday and Friday) and Denise Jackson of Tulsa (Thursday).
Explore Porter – Carmia McClung of Porter (Monday), Jess Arjay of Broken Arrow (Tuesday), Shayla Kuban of Porter (Wednesday and Friday), Kelly Wood of Coweta (Thursday) and Donisha Lane of Coweta (Saturday).
Peach Scavenger Hunt – Noah Wood of Coweta (Monday), Ryan Holt of Porter (Tuesday), Rayce Ross of Porter (Wednesday), Adam Karnes of Porter (Thursday), Kaitlyn Marroquin of Porter (Friday) and Carson McClung of Porter (Saturday).
Facebook Like, Share and Tag 3 Friends – Baylee Stevens of Norman.
All in all, the “UnFestival” celebration raised $14,956. Those funds will be disbursed back into the community through various Lions Club projects.