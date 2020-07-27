There is a stretch of North Main in Wagoner that could be labeled as one of the healthiest places in the city.
At 122 N. Main is Relentless Nutrition which just opened July 6. Next door there is a fitness center.
Relentless Nutrition took over the spot formerly owned by Wagoner Nutrition. Wagoner Nutrition moved to 1104 W. Cherokee and its old spot is now owned by Sreyrath Allen.
Allen, who is a mother of six children, feels running a nutrition business and taking care of the kids is the perfect combination.
“I have a more flexible schedule now,” Allen said of having the kids at the store with her.
Allen’s business offers meal replacement shakes and energy teas.
“We also offer health supplements,” she said.
Relentless Nutrition held a ribbon cutting last week and joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Allen is from Texas while husband, Eric, is a Wagoner native and works in the construction business.
Allen’s children are part of the ambiance. The older ones watch TV or color while some of the others nap. One-year-old Kaison was a perfect example. He slept soundly on a couch during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
In just a few short years, Relentless Nutrition will have some built-in salespeople to help mom run the shop.