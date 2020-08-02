COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Judy Fisher of Wagoner has been named to Colorado College’s 2019-20 Dean’s List.
Fisher was a Senior at Colorado College during the 2019-20 academic year. Students who achieve a grade point average of 3.75 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, which is released once a year.
To qualify, a student must complete seven units in the academic year and those courses must be taken for a letter grade. Colorado College, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, operates on the Block Plan, in which students take one course at a time in three-and-a-half week segments.