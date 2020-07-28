OKLAHOMA CITY -- A Wagoner woman has died from the COVID-19 virus, according to Tuesday's report from the State Department of Health.
The woman was over 65 years of age and became the fifth death in Wagoner.
The Wagoner woman was one of 13 in the state that died. The total number of deaths has reached 509.
There were 1,089 new virus cases confirmed as that total is now 33,775. There were 1,111 people that have recovered to raise that mark to 26,363.
There have been 555,351 test negative for the disease and 596 are currently in the hospital with it.
Wagoner County added 25 new cases, 17 that have recovered and the one death. Overall, the county has had 631 confirmed cases since March 1. There are 491 that have recovered and 21 deaths. The rise of cases pushed the county back into No. 9 in the state among the 77 counties.
City numbers look like this:
* Wagoner: 100 (+5) cases, 74 (+1) recoveries and 5 (+1) deaths.
* Coweta: 159 (+3) cases, 123 (+4) recoveries and 13 (no change) deaths.
* Broken Arrow: 1,287 (+46) cases, 1,011 (+46) recoveries and 21 (+1) deaths.
* Catoosa: 53 (+4) cases, 39 (+3) recoveries and 0 deaths.
* Haskell: 29 (+1) cases, 21 (no change) recoveries and 0 deaths.
* Porter: 15 (+1) cases, 9 (no change) recoveries and 0 deaths.