The Wagoner County Senior Center will re-open, again!
The center will open for the second time during the pandemic on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served at noon with a donation for lunch appreciated.
The center will be open after Aug. 27 on every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Senior Center will not only offer lunch, but card playing, bingo, dominoes, puzzles, pool playing, ping pong and board games.
The center has been closed due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. It had a short opening about a month ago, but a coronavirus spike shut it down again.
Hopefully, the second re-opening on Aug. 27 will last longer.