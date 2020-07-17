Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending July 16, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Johnnie Ray Hoffman, of Park Hill, was arrested July 16 on complaints of sexual battery
Armando Elmer Borja, of Wagoner, was arrested July 15 on complaints of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and petit larceny.
Patrick Owen Curtis, of Tulsa, was arrested July 8 on complaints of driving under suspension and failure to pay taxes due state.
Thomas David Ragland, of Wagoner, was arrested July 13 on complaints of driving under the influence of intoxicants, littering from vehicle, improperly displayed tag, failure to pay taxes due state, failure to carry security verification, failure to maintain lane of traffic, failure to carry registration and transporting open container of alcohol.
INCIDENTS
July 8
Officers took a report of harassing phone calls received in the 200 block of N. State.
Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 1200 block of N. State.
July 11
A vandalism report was taken in the 600 block of W. Cherokee.
July 12
Officers took a larceny report for an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of N. Smith.
Officers issued citations for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the 700 block of E. Church.
Officers responded to a larceny of motor vehicle call in the 500 block of S.E. 5th.
July 13
Officers responded to a burglary/vandalism call in the 800 block of S.E. 3rd.
July 14
Officers issued citations for two traffic infractions and possession of marijuana in the area of 210 S. Dewey.
July 15
Officers issued multiple traffic violations citations in the area of North Highway 69 and N.W. 5th St.
July 16
Officers took information on a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 800 block of S. Dewey.