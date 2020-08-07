Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending July 31, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Steven Shane Wilson, of Afton, was arrested Aug. 6 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years), violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.
Nicholas Ryan Wilson Edwards, of Pawhuska, was arrested Aug. 5 on complaints of second degree burglary.
Cody Lee Monholland, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 6 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a child, first offense.
Timothy Denton Van Horn, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 4 on complaints of actual physical control of motor vehicle while under the influence of any intoxicant, possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana and subsection D, first offense) and uses tincture of opium, tincture of opium camphorated or any derivative thereof by the hypodermic method.
Angela Lord, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 4 on complaints of public intoxication, carrying a firearm while under the influence of any intoxicant.
INCIDENTS
July 22
Officers responded to an animal/public peace call in the 700 block of N. Gertrude.
Officers responded to an embezzlement call in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.
July 23
Officers took a report of a questionable package received in the mail in the 500 block of N.W. 6th St.
July 30
Officers took a report of a missing wallet.
July 31
Officers responded to an assault call in the 200 block of S. State St.
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 1200 block of W. Cherokee.
August 1
Officers took a report of stolen property that was recovered in the 200 block of S. Dewey Ave.
August 4
Officers took a report regarding threats to cause an individual harm or death.
August 6
Officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 300 block of N. Blake Dr.
Officers took a report of larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of S. Johnson.