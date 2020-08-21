Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Aug. 20, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
James Lee Provence, of Bristow, was arrested Aug. 20 on complaints of violation of protective order (first violation) and vandalism, destruction or damage of property.
Donald Ray Foreman, of Wake Village, Tex., was arrested Aug. 20 on complaints of reckless mishandling of a firearm.
Amanda Dawn Richards, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 15 on complaints of using drug paraphernalia, loiters in, injures or molests any automobile, knowingly receiving stolen property, taking credit or debit card from another without cardholder’s consent and possession of schedule I or II controlled dangerous substance (except marijuana).
Carl Jones III, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 16 on complaints of transporting intoxicating beverage or low-point beer, receives, possesses, conceals, sells or disposes a stolen or converted vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, receiving, possession or concealing of stolen firearm and convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm.
Amie Delane Maxwell, of Muskogee, was arrested Aug. 16 on complaints of receives, possesses, conceals, sells or disposes a stolen or converted vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, affixing improper license plate to motor vehicle, receives, possesses or conceals a stolen firearm and taking credit card or debit card from another without cardholder’s consent.
Ricky Don Sumner, of Checotah, was arrested Aug. 16 on complaints of aggravated driving under the influence, possession of schedule I or II controlled dangerous substance (first offense) and violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Olivia Khaskyeh, of Tulsa, was arrested Aug. 17 on complaints of shoplifting.
Tayla Marie Kackley, of Vinita, was arrested Aug. 18 on complaints of disturbing the peace and actual physical control of motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Chloe Fisher, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 19 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Jeremy Taylor Duncan, no address given, was arrested Aug. 18 on complaints of possession of schedule III, IV or V, marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly possessing a drug product containing ephedrine, pseudoephedrine or phenylpropanolamine with intent to use it to manufacture methamphetamine or other controlled substance.
Letia Tylene Skinner, of Mayesville, was arrested Aug. 18 on complaints of possession of schedule III, IV or V, marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Allen Hargis, no address given, was arrested Aug. 13 on complaints of driving without a license, failure to comply with insurance law and failure to use a seat belt.
Jeremiah Lee Joice, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 17 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense), failure to notify Department of Public Safety of address change or name change, left of center in no passing zone and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.
INCIDENTS
August 6
Officers responded to a stolen bicycle call in the 800 block of N. Main.
August 8
Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 500 block of S.W. 5th St.
August 10
Officers responded to a violation of protective order all in the 400 block of S.W. 13th St.
August 12
Officers responded to a burglary/breaking and entering call in the 100 block of N. Graham.
Officers took a report of burglary from an auto that occurred in the 1500 block of S. Johnson.
August 14
Officers issued a citation for tampering with city utilities.
Officers took a credit card fraud report.
Officers received a statement relating to a domestic violence report taken in July by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.
August 16
Officers took a report of burglary/larceny/theft from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of N.W. 3rd St.
August 17
Officers took a restraining order violation report.
August 19
Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of S. Taylor.
August 20
Officers responded to a loitering call in the 300 block of N. Blake.