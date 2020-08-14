Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Aug. 14, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Teri Elizabeth Scroggins, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 5 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, bringing contraband into penal institution and possession of paraphernalia.
Quincy Santana Simpson, of Muskogee, was arrested Aug. 10 on complaints of first degree burglary, malicious injury to property valued at $2,500 or more, escapes or attempts to escape from arrest or detention for a felony and falsely personates any public officer.
Amber Rae Collins, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 8 on complaints of driving under suspension or revoked license.
Kierra Travis, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 7 on complaints of domestic abuse, first offense.
INCIDENTS
August 7
Officers responded to a stolen cell phone call in the 500 block of S.W. 6th.
Officers responded to a robbery call in the 100 block of S. Taylor.
Officers issued multiple citations during a traffic stop on Highway 51 near Susan St.
August 8
Officers responded to a stolen bicycle call in the 1000 block of S.E. 3rd St.
August 9
Officers took a report of threatening telephone calls.