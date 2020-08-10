For the second time in the organization’s history, the Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. has awarded more than $20,000 in grants to Wagoner educators to start a new academic year.
Through a Facebook post on August 5, WEFI announced it is presenting $20,420 to local teachers for equipment, projects, classroom materials and other items to enhance student learning.
WEFI President Janet Lane said several teachers requested items for distance learning and technology while others requested funds for flexible classroom seating, manipulatives and other hands-on items.
Teachers from four of the five Wagoner schools applied for funds. The most grants will go to Ellington Early Childhood Center.
All grant requests were awarded this year as they all met requirements and monies were available.
“With this year’s funding, the Foundation has toppled the $100,000 mark of grants for teachers since its inception. The exact total is $119,185 to date,” Lane proudly announced.
The last time grants totaled more than $20K was the 2018-2019 school year.
“Funding for these grants comes primarily from the annual Fashion Show Fundraiser and Auction held in March and from the support of many businesses in the Wagoner community through financial donations and auction items,” Lane reminded.
WEFI 2020-2021 grant recipients include Julie Bacinett, Amanda Berg, Mary Kaye Boren, Damon Boston, Keniss Brandenburg, Kim Brown, Holly Cagle, Amy Cantrell, Jessica Capps, Debbie Caughman, Randi Charboneau, Natalie Clark, Kate Dietzel, Heather Drake, Denise Dunn, Keri Ellison, John French, Jan Huggins, Telena Jones, Angie Lancaster, Melisa Nail, Michelle Repp, Stephanie Rexwinkle, Brandi Rhodes, Sandra Rhodes, Corey Tipton, Julie Valsaint, Katelyn Vinson and Brenda Yates.
Bobbi Bigby, Linda Murphy and Megan Rodriguez received a combined grant as did Stacie Schilling and Shelley Mackey. Jessicca Buchanan and the speech pathology team also received a grant.
Chairing this year’s WEFI grant committee was Foundation member Karen Jackson. Others serving include Foundation member Cristy Collier and community members Donna Dorr and Patti Butler.