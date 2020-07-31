OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County and some surrounding cities had good news as recoveries from COVID-19 (+57) outpaced new virus cases (+17) during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County had 16 new cases, but also had 23 more recoveries and no new deaths. The overall county total stands at 689 cases, 557 recoveries and 22 deaths.
Overall, the state had more recoveries, too. There were 776 that recovered for a total of 29,187. There were 747 new COVID-19 cases to now total 36.487.
The state had five new deaths to reach 541 overall.
A total of 589,091 have tested negative for the disease and 621 are currently hospitalized.
City numbers in the county are:
* Wagoner: 106 cases (+2), 86 recoveries (+6) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 172 cases (+5), 143 recoveries (+8) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,419 cases (+8), 1,138 recoveries (+42) and 22 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 58 cases (+1), 43 recoveries (+1) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 31 cases (+1), 24 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.
* Porter: No changes. 15 cases, 13 recoveries and no deaths.