OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County added 25 COVID-19 cases, but had 19 recoveries and no deaths during Wednesday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide there were 1,101 new cases with 1,064 that recovered. There were 17 new deaths to bring that total to 583.
Statewide totals reached 40,564 cases since March 1 with 33,383 that recovered. There are currently 6,598 active cases.
Hospitalizations jumped from 504 to 645 in one day statewide. There also have been 624,166 tested negative for the virus.
Wagoner County's numbers stand at 787 cases, 633 that recovered and 22 deaths.
City numbers in the county include:
* Wagoner: 122 (+5) cases, 92 (+2) recovered and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 193 (+7) cases, 155 (+7) recovered and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,643 (+66) cases, 1,311 (+24) recovered and 23 (+1) deaths.
* Catoosa: 66 (+4) cases, 50 (+3) recovered and no deaths.
* Haskell: 38 (no change) cases, 32 (+2) recovered and no deaths.
* Porter: 16 (-1) cases, 15 (no change) recovered and no deaths. Porter had one COVID-19 case removed from Tuesday's report by State Department of Health officials.