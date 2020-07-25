OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County recorded one new death due to COVID-19 from a Broken Arrow resident that lives in the county as the state had 12 deaths to raise that mark to 496 during Saturday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 30,081 with the addition of 965 new cases. There were 776 that recovered from the disease to now total 24,053.
Wagoner County totals are: 562 cases (+25 from Friday), 20 deaths (+1), 450 that have recovered (+19).
City numbers go this way:
* Wagoner: 90 total cases (+3), 4 deaths (no change), 72 that have recovered (+2).
* Coweta: 143 (+3), 13 (no change), 112 (+1).
* Broken Arrow: 1,134 (+50), 20 (+1), 920 (+47).
* Catoosa: 45, 0, 34 (no changes).
* Haskell: 22 (+1), 0, 21.
* Porter: 14 (+2), 0, 9.