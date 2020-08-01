OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no deaths in Saturday's report, but tallied 37 new COVID-19 cases with 19 coming from Coweta and Wagoner while the rest came from Broken Arrow, according to the State Department of Health.
Statewide saw an increase of 1,244 confirmed COVID-19 cases with eight new deaths. The total number of cases since March 1 is now 37,731 with 549 deaths.
There were 1,095 that recovered to raise that mark to 30,282.
Hospitalizations and those that have tested negative for the disease were not available and usually are not on the weekends.
Wagoner County's numbers stack up this way: 726 cases (+37), 22 deaths (no change) and 576 recoveries (+9).
The county's city numbers are:
* Wagoner: 114 cases (+8), 88 recoveries (+2) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 183 cases (+11), 145 recoveries (+2) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,486 cases (+67), 1,194 recoveries (+56) and 22 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 59 cases (+1), 45 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 34 cases (+3), 27 recoveries (+3) and no deaths.
* Porter: 15 cases (no change), 14 recoveries (+1) and no deaths.