OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County saw 18 new recoveries, 14 new cases and no new deaths during Saturday's COVID-19 report from the State Department of Health.
The Wagoner County totals now stand at 954 cases since March 1 with 778 that recovered and 23 deaths.
Statewide saw an increase of 901 cases for a 47,798 total. There were 13 deaths to raise that mark to 657.
There are currently 7,234 active cases and 39,907 that recovered which is an increase of 625.
Weekend reports from the State Department of Health do no include hospitalizations or negative tests performed.
City totals in Wagoner County include:
* Wagoner: 143 cases (no change), 118 recovered (+4) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 240 cases (+2), 187 recovered (+2) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 2,001 cases (+31), 1,644 recovered (+42) and 24 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 87 cases (+1), 68 recovered (+1) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 56 cases (+5), 38 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Porter: 21 cases (+3), 16 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered, 0 deaths.