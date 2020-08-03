OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner had eight people recover from the COVID-19 virus and added five more new cases without any new deaths during Monday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 377 new cases and 345 that recovered. That pushed the overall total since March 1 to 38,602. The recovered total is 31,165.
There was one death reported and that total reached 551.
There are 628 being hospitalized for the virus and 31,165 that have recovered.
A total of 599,461 have tested negative for COVID-19.
Wagoner County's numbers are 738 cases (+5), 592 recovered (+8) and no new deaths to remain at 22. The new cases came from Coweta (2), Wagoner (1), Porter (1) and Broken Arrow (1).
City numbers stand this way:
* Wagoner: 115 cases (+1), 90 recovered (no change) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 182 (+2), 146 recovered (+1) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,522 (+23), 1,229 recovered (+17) and 22 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 62 cases (+1), 47 recovered (+1) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 36 cases (+1), 28 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Porter: 16 cases (+1), recovered 15 (+1) and no deaths.