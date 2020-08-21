OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County added 31 new COVID-19 cases with 18 more that have recovered during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.
There were no new Wagoner County deaths and that mark still stands at 23. The total number of county cases since March 1 is 1,034 with 839 recovered.
Statewide, the virus total added 1,077 to reach 51,746 overall. There were six deaths for a 715 total and 722 recovered to reach 43,417.
There are 7,614 active cases in the state.
City totals in the county are:
* Wagoner: 154 cases (+3), 123 recovered (no change), 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 255 cases (+5), 205 recovered (+5), 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 2,177 cases (+48), 1,845 recovered (+41), 26 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 94 cases (+2), 82 recovered (+1), no deaths.
* Haskell: 67 cases (+4), 43 recovered (no change), no deaths.
* Porter: 28 cases (+3), 18 recovered (+1), no deaths.
* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change), no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered, no deaths.