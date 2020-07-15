OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had 24 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new recoveries during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.
Overall, the state saw 628 new cases and 729 new recoveries. The total confirmed cases is now 23,441.
There were six new deaths as that total went up to 438. None of the new deaths were in Wagoner County.
There are 638 currently in the hospital with the disease.
A total of 433,376 have tested negative for the virus and 18,095 have recovered from it.
Here are the new city numbers:
Wagoner: 74 cases (+4), 4 deaths (no change), 60 recovered (+2)
Coweta: 116 cases (+3) 13 deaths (no change), 89 recovered (+1)
Broken Arrow: 855 cases (+37), 16 deaths (no change), 642 recovered (+35)
Catoosa: 33 cases (+3), 0 deaths, 21 recovered (+1)
Haskell: 20 cases (+1), 0 deaths, 17 recovered (+1)
Porter: 9 cases (+1), 0 deaths, 6 recovered (+2)