Twenty-four new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County in the past 24 hours, but 16 more individuals have recovered from the virus. One new case is reported in Porter with increases in Wagoner (+3) and Coweta (+5) numbers.
Figures released Tuesday by the State Department of Health say to date, Wagoner County now has 400 residents with the virus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of that number, 307 (+9) have recovered.
A total of 19 (no change) residents have died from the virus in Wagoner County.
Overall, the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began grew by a record 993 over the past 24 hours. That number now totals 21,738. A total of 16,635 (+820) have recovered.
There were four new deaths recorded statewide, bringing the total to 428.
The total number of Oklahomans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 546 (+47).
Out of 444,852 specimens collected as of July 13, a total of 419,556 have been negative for the disease.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
Broken Arrow – 791 (+37) cases, 581 (+51) total recovered and 15 deaths (no change). Broken Arrow is now the fifth highest city in terms of positive cases. Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa and Wagoner Counties.
Coweta – 111 cases (+5), 87 recoveries (+1) and 13 (no change) deaths.
Wagoner – 70 cases (+3), 57 (no change) recoveries and 4 deaths (no change).
Porter – 8 (+1) cases, 4 recoveries (no change) and no deaths (no change).
Catoosa – 29 cases (no change), 15 (no change) recoveries and no deaths (no change).
Haskell – 19 cases (no change), 15 (+2) recoveries and no deaths (no change).