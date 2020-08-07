OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had 20 new COVID-19 cases, eight that recovered and no deaths during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide saw 854 more cases for a 42,225 total. There were 681 that recovered to stand at 35,001. Seven deaths were also reported to bring that total to 600.
A total of 643,560 have tested negative from the virus. There are 561 in the hospital with the disease and 6,654 that are active cases.
County city totals are:
* Wagoner: 125 cases (+1), 95 recovered (+1) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 204 cases (+7), 158 recovered (+1) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,735 cases (+51), 1,372 recovered (+26) and 24 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 78 cases (+6), 56 recovered (+4) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 39 cases (no change), 34 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Porter: 18 cases (+1), 16 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered, no deaths.