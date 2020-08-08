OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had 18 recoveries and 20 new cases of COVID-19, but no deaths during Saturday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide, the confirmed case total increased by 825 for an overall mark of 43,080. There were three deaths to reach 603 since March 1.
There are 6,732 active cases. A total of 744 recovered from the virus to total 35,745.
Wagoner County's totals are 848 cases, 676 recoveries and 23 deaths.
Weekend reports from the State Department of Health do not list numbers in the hospital or how many have tested negative for the disease. That will resume on Monday.
City totals are:
* Wagoner: 127 cases (+2), 96 recovered (+1) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 208 cases (+4), 161 recovered (+3) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,793 cases (+58), 1,406 recovered (+34) and 24 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 81 cases (+3), 56 recovered (+1) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 43 cases (+4), 34 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Porter: 18 cases (no change), 16 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered, no deaths.