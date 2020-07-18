OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had 18 new COVID-19 cases and six new recoveries during Saturday's report from the State Department of Health.
Overall, the state saw 916 new cases and 420 new recoveries. The total confirmed cases is now 25,056 while 19,186 have recovered.
There were six new statewide deaths as that total went up to 451. None of the new deaths were in Wagoner County.
Wagoner County's numbers stand at 458 confirmed cases, 19 deaths (no change) and 342 that have recovered (+6).
Saturday's SDH report did not list negative test numbers or number in the hospital with the virus.
Here are the new city numbers:
Wagoner: 75 cases (+1), 4 deaths (no change), 61 recovered (no change)
Coweta: 126 cases (+8), 13 deaths (no change), 92 recovered (no change)
Broken Arrow: 927 cases (+40), 17 deaths (no change), 677 recovered (+16)
Catoosa: 38 cases (+5), 0 deaths, 23 recovered (+1)
Haskell: 21 cases (no change), 0 deaths, 19 recovered (no change)
Porter: 9 cases (no change), 0 deaths, 7 recovered (no change)