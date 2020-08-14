OKLAHOMA CITY -- Fifteen people recovered from the COVID-19 virus while 18 new confirmed cases came in Wagoner County during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.
There were no new deaths in Wagoner County while statewide added six to now total 644.
The state's COVID-19 total increased by 794 to reach 46,897. There have been 39,282 that have recovered.
A total of 567 are currently in the hospital with 6,971 active cases. There are 696,345 that have tested negative.
Wagoner County's overall numbers are: 940 cases, 760 recovered and 23 deaths.
Numbers for cities in Wagoner County are:
* Wagoner: 143 cases (+5), 114 recovered (+2) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 238 cases (+5), 185 recovered (+6) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,970 cases (+32), 1,602 recovered (+25) and 24 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 86 cases (+1), 67 recovered (+2) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 51 cases (+5), 38 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Porter: 18 cases (no change), 16 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered, no deaths.