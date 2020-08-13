OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had 12 new recoveries and 19 new COVID-19 cases with no reported deaths during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 705 new cases and 11 deaths. That brings the total to 46,103 cases since March 1 and 638 deaths.
There have been 38,655 recover with 685,169 testing negative for the disease. There are 6,810 active cases at this time with 600 in the hospital.
Wagoner County's new total is 922 cases with 745 recovered and 23 deaths since March 1.
The county's city numbers look like this:
* Wagoner: 138 cases (+2), 112 recovered (+1) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 233 cases (+5), 179 recovered (+5) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,938 cases (+24), 1,577 recovered (+33) and 24 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 85 cases (+1), 65 recovered (+1) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 46 cases (+1), 38 recovered (+2) and no deaths.
* Porter: 18 cases (no change), 16 recovered (no change), no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered and no deaths.