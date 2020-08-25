OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County not only had no deaths during Tuesday's report from the State Department of Health, it had so few new COVID-19 cases to drop back down to No. 8 among all 77 counties.
Wagoner County has had 1,075 confirmed cases since March 1 with 911 recoveries and 23 deaths.
Statewide, there were more recoveries than new cases. Recoveries added 856 to reach 45,516 while new virus cases added 650 to total 54,172.
There were 14 deaths in the state to total 744.
There are 553 in the hospital with 7,912 active cases. A total of 776,659 have tested negative.
City numbers in the county are:
* Wagoner: 164 cases, 131 recovered, 5 deaths.
* Coweta: 260 cases, 225 recovered, 13 deaths.
* Broken Arrow: 2,255 cases, 1,932 recovered, 27 deaths.
* Catoosa: 96 cases, 88 recovered, no deaths.
* Haskell: 70 cases, 48 recovered, no deaths.
* Porter: 29 cases, 19 recovered, no deaths.
* Okay: 2 cases, 2 recovered, no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case, no recovered, no deaths.