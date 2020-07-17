Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 17, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Heather Lynn Thomas, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Michael Evan Norvell, of Ponca City, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Bryson Dewarren Chatman, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Eric Lynn Knight, no city given, waiver of extradition.
Ronald Courtney Parker, of Broken Arrow, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Cristo Christian Alvardo, of Tulsa, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, threatens to perform act of violence and malicious injury to property.
Titus Lamarr Bailey, of Anna, Tex., unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of forged notes or instruments or knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
David Leon Allred III, of Tulsa, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution.
Brandon Lee Lanier, of Wagoner, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and acts resulting in gross injury.
Brandon Charles Long, of Broken Arrow, larceny from the house.
Amber Nicole McDonald, of Tulsa, larceny from the house.
MISDEMEANORS
Levi Clinton Boley, of Coweta, larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespass after being forbidden.
Angela Michelle Christopherson, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holland M. Clinton, of Wagoner, domestic abuse – assault and battery and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Carl Jones III, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
Donald Brett Rhyne, of Haskell, sewage system not in compliance.
Bobby Ray Taylor, of Broken Arrow, obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Nichole Pilcher, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, public intoxication and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrea Diane Tuggle, of Coweta, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an academic damaged fixture.
Michael John Hamon, of Coweta, driving under the influence (boat).
Manuel Avila-Mercado, of Coweta, driving under the influence, speeding and left of center.
Lucas Wayne Ward, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Linzee Marie Greenwood, of Sapulpa, domestic abuse – assault and battery, public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Robert Roy Kerr, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Kimberly Sue Eich, of Porter, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Amy Dawn Bratton, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, speeding and driving under suspension.
Jaquavian Rayque Bolden, of McKinney, Tex., obstructing an officer and petit larceny.
Daniel Trevon Norman, of McKinney, Tex., knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Bailey Nicole Tull, of Muskogee, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at red light.
Ahmaad Tariq Williams, of McKinney, Tex., possession of controlled dangerous substance – marijuana.
Kirston Deon Edward Douglas, of Coweta, malicious injury to property.
Christy Lynn Gilbert, of Coweta, assault and battery.
Marvell Matthew-Dion Gillard, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Dorothy Sue Pedro, of Wagoner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Nathan Trent Sturdivant, of Oklahoma City, violation of protective order.
Andrey Pitrovish Zimin, of Coweta, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
SMALL CLAIMS
H. Duane Riffe vs. Laura R. McManus, money judgment.
Stone Town Trails End, LLC vs. Christopher D. Harber, forcible entry and detainer.
Stone Town Trails End, LLC vs. Claudette Williams, forcible entry and detainer.
Stone Town Trails End vs. Devon Larochelle, forcible entry and detainer.
Rebecca Phipps vs. Sierra Love, et al, foreclosure.
CIVIL CASES
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Patricia Callahan, indebtedness.
Elisha Edward Kelley, et al vs. City of Wagoner, et al, punitive damages.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Richard Allen Willaby, indebtedness.
Troy Capital, LLC vs. Jantzen Harrison, indebtedness.
Jaime Goforth, et al, vs. Candice Marie Buttrey, et al, wrongful death.
Double H Farms, Inc. vs. NAU Country Insurance Co., breach of contract.
James William Stout vs. Mark A. Palmer, et al, declaratory judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA vs. Cindy R. Washington, foreclosure.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jonathan Philip Palmer and Montana Rain Hummingbird
Christopher William Wendt and Samantha Lynn Hayhurst
Kent Allen Harris and Teresa Ann Adair
Riley Christian Saint and Brooklyn Grace Colbert
Clifton Corey Bales and Jewel Caitlin Bledsoe
Jack Dean Watkins and Sharon Sue Chambers
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Jessica Rae Smith and Jormeh Augustus Mowarin, divorce.
Luke Anthony Agee vs. Ashley Agee, divorce.
April Dugger vs. James Dugger, divorce.
Carl Wayne Brandt Jr. vs. Brawna L. Brandt, divorce.
Dawn M. Fox vs. Mark W. Fox, legal separation.
Shelley Morgan vs. David Morgan, divorce.
Leann Jesver vs. Cody Jester, divorce.
Sabrina Lee Baker vs. Robert Lee Baker, divorce.
Jeffrey James Adams vs. Ronda Adams, divorce.
Michael David Militich vs. Krystal Ann Militich, divorce.
Melanie M. Ryon vs. Levi A. Ryon, divorce.
Breanna Nicole Harris vs. Caleb Drake Harris, divorce.
Ashley Ann Russell vs. James Steven Russell, divorce.
Joann Caldwell vs. Jason Wayne Caldwell, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Janet L. Stopp vs. Brian Lee Stopp Jr.
Kali A. Welch vs. Shawn Demond Roberts
Tammera D. Hunter, et al, vs. Brittany Marie Pilcher, et al
Osvaldo Zaora vs. Cesar Zamora.