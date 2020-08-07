Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 31, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Travis Jace Evans, of Sallisaw, 1st degree burglary and domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Christopher Gulino, no town given, grand larceny.
Brock Aaron Stevens, of Wagoner, lewd molestation (x4) and contributing to the delinquency of minor.
Pamela Jean Taylor, no town given, waiver of extradition.
Timothy Robert Arnold, of Coweta, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.
John Henry Boyd III, of Wagoner, first degree robbery.
Jordan Lea Deeringwater, of Muskogee, driving under the influence and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jennifer Marie Thompson-Hood, of Fayetteville, Ark., 3rd degree burglary.
Cody Alan Wright, of Catoosa, child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under the influence, unsafe lane use, transporting open container of liquor and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
MISDEMEANORS
Jeremy Wayne Brittain, of Cyril, violation of protective order.
Taylor Michelle Childs, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding in excess of unlawful maximum limit and unsafe lane use.
Naoma Potter, of Tulsa, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Bradley Silva, of Tulsa, aggravated driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Jeffery Keith White, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Jacob Caleb Camp, of Ada, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
SMALL CLAIMS
Danny Evans vs. Jason Smith, money judgment.
Rita Harbour vs. Jeff Ryan, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Rita Harbour vs. Brian Peck, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
R.L. Kendall vs. Amie Smith, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Kimberly Ferris, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Andrea Ode, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Amy Lenard, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Wynlesha Richardson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Harry Simmons, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Ruben Reynolds, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. C.J. Hearn, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Antonio Ware, money judgment.
Rita Harbour vs. Tina Blount, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
L. Sin vs. S. Ngeth, fraud.
Siloam Springs AR Hospital Co., LLC vs. Thomas Murphy, indebtedness.
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Paul W. Blackburn, indebtedness.
Utica Park Clinic vs. Thomas L. Sunny, et al, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Robert W. Flanagan, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Alicia C. Bradford, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Christopher Adam Shell, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Stephen Moore, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Farron L. Kempton, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Elizabeth Lee Warburton, indebtedness. Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. E Lizabeth Lee Warburton, indebtedness.
Autovest, LLC vs. Carly Alysse Parris, indebtedness.
Nikia Wells vs. Comesha L. Williams, auto negligence.
Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Amber Ozinga, negligence.
Equity Insurance Company vs. Jolie Michelle White, negligence.
Mortgage Clearing Corp, et al, vs. David Braley, et al, foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Tracy Luker, indebtedness.
Autovest, LLC vs. Dennis L. Anderson, indebtedness.
Conn Appliances, d/b/a Conns, Inc. vs. Zina Evans, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Robert Norton, indebtedness.
Absolute Resolutions Investment, LLC s. Richard Gunter, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Joseph M. Nappo and Keli Renee Battles
Cedrick Douglas Gilbert and Madison Hope Abshier
Duc Van Kieu and Thi Thuy Mai
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Emily J. Retkowski vs. Richard M. Retkowski, divorce.
Shalena Ruth Casanova vs. Edduin Leopoldo Casanova, divorce.
William D. Bohannon vs. Ashley Bohannon, divorce.
April D. Bridgwater vs. Jeremy M. Bridgewater, divorce.
Samantha Nicole Metcalf vs. Cody Levi, divorce.
Kathleen M. Zigler vs. William Craig Zigler, divorce.
Kimberly Ann Burch vs. Edward Gary Burch, divorce.
Amy Leanne Graves vs. Anson Thomas Graves, divorce.
Brad Eugene Havens vs. Joneta Renee Havens, divorce.
Ruth Ann Pate vs. Justin Trevor Pate, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Jennifer L. Jay vs. Randall Scott Norris
Tiffany Dawn Hobbs vs. Natalie Ann Hobbs.
Kara Leah Dodson vs. Michael Cade Gerock
Keirston R. Monholland and minor children (2) vs. Cody Lee Monholland.
Illyana Hope Roberts vs. Misty Dawn Greer
Charalotta Hitz vs. Misty Dawn Greer
Chad Anthony Neukam and minor children (2) vs. Valerie Elizabeth Neukam.
Ronald L. Pressler Jr. and minor children (2) vs. Tiffany Dawn Pressler.
Makala Rose Melton vs. Anthony John David George Jr.
Melina J. Hodges vs. Larry E. Seymore
Diana V. Vargas vs. Rumos Fernando Vargas
Megan Nicole Parks vs. Jeffrey Scott Parks