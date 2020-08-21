Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Aug. 21, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Deborah Evangaline Gerdzhikov, of Jenks, attempted burglary in the third degree.
Christopher Mark Thompson, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Quincy Santana Simpson, of Muskogee, 1st degree burglary, malicious injury to property and escape from arrest detention.
April May Harber, of Catoosa, accessory to felony.
John Patrick Johnson, of Catoosa, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Bryce Alan Benshoof, of Chouteau, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (x3), child neglect, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and causing accident without valid driver’s license.
Todd Michael Cherry, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
MISDEMEANORS
Angela Dee Lord, of Wagoner, carrying a firearm while under the influence and public intoxication.
Kierra Travis, of Wagoner, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Joshua Wade Watson, of Porter, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Camie Deyn Huddleston, of Porter, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Zechariah Botts, of Hulbert, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Patrick Eugene James, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jan Marie Pilcher, of Broken Arrow, threaten to perform act of violence.
Brittany Marie Pilcher, of Broken Arrow, threaten to perform act of violence.
Raul Ortega Aguayo, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery and breaking and entering with unlawful intent.
Jamie Lynn Hull, of Haskell, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
Eva Michella Havelock, of Wagoner, public intoxication.
Jesse Michael McFee, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
SMALL CLAIMS
Donald Lee Shepherd vs. Rebecca Doty, forcible entry and detainer.
Brewster Rental, LLC, et al, vs. David Wiley, forcible entry and detainer.
Gardenwalk Apartments vs. Helen Mikles, forcible entry and detainer.
Wood-Moore Properties, et al, vs. Michael McInroy Jr., forcible entry and detainer.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Cory VanPutten, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Brittany Jumper, et al, vs. Wagoner Health and Rehab, LLC, et al, wrongful death.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation vs. Phillip Ray McInroy, et al, foreclosure.
Midland Credit Management vs. Anisha P. Yang, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Thomas Bebee, indebtedness.
Oneta Power, LLC vs. Wagoner County Accessor, declaratory judgment.
Citibank, NA vs. Aaron Gene Wood, breach agreement/contract.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Sarah A. Smith, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Julie Remington, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kou Moua, indebtedness.
Citibank, NA vs. Luis E. Gomez, breach agreement/contract.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kenna Turner, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. John S. Vanscoy, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Steven Blaine Shepherd and Heather Renee Hanifin
Niklas Alan Devereux and Peralta Cristal Gaspar
Barret James Fields and Courtney Brianna Brewer
David Brian Jones and Medewan C. March
Gage Logan Gibson and Hannah Nicole Cox
Tanner Anthony Johnson and Mariah Lee Corral
Fredrick James Johnson and Jacey Leigh Legate
Ryan Robert MacMillan and Destrie Lee Lawrence
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Kierston Monholland vs. Cody L. Monholland, divorce.
Chris Vasquez vs. Misty Vasquez, divorce.
Gregory Kane Stutsman vs. Amand Rachel Stutsman, divorce.
Deandre S. Opoku vs. Rockson Opoku, divorce.
Trevor Anthony vs. Kaila Anthony, divorce.
Tanya Lee Reich vs. Meagan Lee Reich, divorce.
Felisha R. Pierce vs. Matthew A. Pierce, divorce.
Travis Thomason vs. Courtney Thomason, divorce.
T.S. Bennett vs. J.M. Bennett, divorce.
Jeffrey Rankin vs. Kelli Rankin, divorce.
Jessica Lynn Pardue vs. William Evan Cade Pardue, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Cissy Nicole Haight, et al, vs. Kenneth Wayne Popejoy.
Daniel J. Haight vs. Kenneth W. Popejoy, protective order.
Terry Lee Henry vs. Levi Alan Ryon
Kimberly Ann Perry vs. Vernon Hester
Levi Alan Ryon vs. Terry Lee Henry
Christina Mae Drake vs. Kevin Scott Drake
Bretza Renah Thomas vs. Christopher Fitzhue
Loyeszelle Laverne Toche vs. Marainda Johnson
Sherry Anne Compton, et al, vs. Dylan Lee Compton.
Jeremiah C. Hart vs. Christopher Dalton Bias