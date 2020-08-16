Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 31, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jordan Frazier Payne, of Jenks, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle and petit larceny.
Ramiro Ambriz Jr., no town given, endangering others while attempting to elude police officer, driving under the influence (misdemeanor), obstructing an officer, driving without a valid driver’s license, transporting open container of beer, failure to maintain insurance or security and failure to pay taxes due state.
Nicholas Edwards, of Wagoner, second degree burglary.
MISDEMEANORS
Carissa Nicole Dodson, of Coweta, driving while impaired and defective vehicle.
Christopher J. Smith, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked and speeding.
Daniel Lee Bland, of Broken Arrow, aggravated driving under the influence.
Toby James Young, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Edguardo Nicanor, no town given, obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Teri Elizabeth Scroggins, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerald H. Odom, of Chicago, Ill., driving under the influence, transporting open container of liquor and obstructing an officer.
Nikia Latrail Wells, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Stephanie Lynn Wall, of Coweta, assault and battery.
Alesha Marie Kerr, of Wagoner, dumping trash on public/private property.
Nicholas Alexander Kerr, of Wagoner, disposal of waste without a permit.
Terry Fulmer, of Deer Creek, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
John Wayne Bryan, of Twin Oaks, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Todor Anguelon, of Commerce Township, Mich., throwing litter from vehicle.
SMALL CLAIMS
James L. Provence vs. Michael Hayes, replevin.
Dwain Williams vs. Nick Billbay, money judgment.
Cheryl Daniel, et al, vs. David Kent Skalla, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Calvin F. Garner vs. Tammy Stone, forcible entry and detainer.
Dwain Williams vs. Vanessa Sois, forcible entry and detainer.
Dwain Williams vs. Heather Leeanne Walker, forcible entry and detainer.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Clint Pugh, forcible entry and detainer.
Robert Baker, et al, vs. Roy Jones, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Baker Financial Development vs. Alan Long, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Autovest, LLC vs. Jeffrey Wayne McLain, breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jeremy M. Bridgewater, indebtedness
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Ellen Craft, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Mary E. Waters, indebtedness.
Autovest, LLC vs. Cynthia Walters, indebtedness.
Autovest, LLC vs. Deborah Kay James, indebtedness.
The Patricia W. Gardner Trust vs. Jack Brassfield, et al, vacate trust agreement.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Terry Wells, et al, tax warrant.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Traci Foreman, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jennifer Caudill, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Anthony J. Parris, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Theresa Knight, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau, Inc. vs. Craig A. Tl, et al, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Mona J. Graves, et al, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
None
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Mary Sue Blalock vs. Bruce Sieberrt, divorce.
Darren Gonzalez vs. Jamie Gonzalez, divorce.
Diana Goddard vs. John Walter Goddard, legal separation.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Daphnie Lena Peak and minor children (3) vs. Jonathan Lee Peak.
Miracle Deshana Washington vs. Shantell Lace Vassol
Brandon E. Vassol and minor children (3) vs. Shantell Lace Vassol.
Clayton Michael Andrews and minor children (2) vs. Deanna Morgan Andrews.
Amanda Kay Schrock, et al, vs. Jeremiah Clarence Hart.
Dana Nichol Marshall vs. Brandon Kierstien
Bobbey Sue Bowlin and minor children (2) vs. Bobby Wayne Bowlin.
Edward Earl Lindsey Jr., et al, vs. Cassie Renee Lindsey.