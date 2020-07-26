Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 24, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Billy Earl Morris, no address listed, waiver of extradition.
Travis Nelson, no address listed, waiver of extradition.
Robert Wayne Thompson, of Broken Arrow, assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Dylan Christopher Trecker, of Coweta, kidnapping.
Benny Joe Hamilton, of Chouteau, grand larceny.
William Allen Haynes III, of Fort Gibson, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Stephen Michael Martin, of Wagoner, third degree burglary and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Courtney Travis-Badie, of Coweta, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Skyler Aston Koons, of Wagoner, endangering others while attempting to elude police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unsafe lane use, improper tail lamps, obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop for yield sign.
Rickey Martinez, of Hulbert, domestic abuse – prior pattern of physical abuse and domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Danielle Darise Russell, of Coweta, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving under suspension, failure to wear seatbelt and transporting open container of liquor.
MISDEMEANORS
Nathanielle Antelope of Wagoner, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clinton A. Burtchett, of Bixby, trespassing on private land primarily devoted to farming/ranching.
Anthony Galindo, of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Jason Lee Hall, of Fort Gibson, public intoxication.
David Lee Hurd, of Oktaha, leaving scene of accident involving damage and failure to stop at red light.
Kenneth Glen Pack, of Coweta, obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Dustin Neil Phillips, of Muskogee, eluding/attempting to elude police officer and threaten to perform act of violence.
Brooks Bradford Schwartz, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Jessica Michelle Smith, of Coweta, public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
Carl James Williams, of Coweta, threaten to perform act of violence and interfere with emergency medical technician.
Joshua David Williams, of Holdenville, interfere with emergency medical technician.
Schuyler Wayne Bart, of Porter, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor child, domestic abuse-assault and battery, possession of controlled dangerous substance and assault and battery.
Aron Rowland Crook, of Wagoner, threaten to perform act of violence.
Pattie Lynn Cruse, of Coweta, sewage system not in compliance.
Amber Renee Harris, of Disney, driving under the influence, driving without valid driver’s license and speeding.
Amber Renee Harris, of Disney, petit larceny.
Stacy Rae Martin, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Kylan Mikiah Anthony Pait, of Salina, petit larceny.
Michael Sean Singleton, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Dalton Lee Elyhue White, of Muskogee, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and failure to maintain insurance or security.
SMALL CLAIMS
Ted Boswell vs. Russell Spence, et al, money judgment.
Simon D. Luque, et al vs. Sherri Alaine Luque, et al, money judgment.
Green Companies Dev. Group, et al vs. Destiny Borges, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Green Companies Dev. Group, et al vs. Chelsea Mills, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Green Companies Dev. Group, et al vs. Caleb Bark, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dennis Lindemann vs. Donald Keith Terry, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Christopher Ramsey, et al vs. Joyce Wilson, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Rebecca Phipps vs. Sierra Love, et al, replevin.
Rita Rice vs. Sierra Love, et al, forcible entry and detainer
CIVIL CASES
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Shirley Jernigan, indebtedness.
Mary C. Woodson vs. James E. Ward, negligence.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Stephen Calvert, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Ginger Smith, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Tiffany B. Wilson, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Pam Lingo, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Malisa Ailey, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Glynn Owen Davis, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Douglas R. Rich, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Tom Berger, indebtedness.
William Buckner vs. Shawn Austin Blaton, et al, personal injury.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ronald William Peck and Teresa Lynn Burns
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Carly Ann Luttrell vs. Steven W. Luttrell, divorce.
Aaron Arias vs. Angelica Arias, divorce.
Faith Michelle Buer vs. Seth Samuel Buer, divorce.
Megan Rene Blasingame vs. Parker Dean Blasingame, divorce.
Julie Y. Sawyer vs. Thomas J. Sawyer, divorce.
Ladana Irene Stacy vs. Jackie Lee Stacy, divorce.
Anna Marie Folk vs. Michael Daniel Folk, divorce.
Jan Marie Standifer-Smith vs. Shaun Lee Smith, divorce.
Timothy Alan Larson vs. Dalton Brent Larson, divorce.
Calvin E. Davis Jr. vs. Mia S. Davis, divorce.
Jennifer Rhodes vs. Jacob Rhodes, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Jack Eastwood vs. Billy Morris.
Jack Eastwood vs. Rebecca Carr.
April Teresa Phillips vs. Dustin Neil Phillips.
Karen Renee Richardson vs. Delanta Trevor Jackson.
Christine C. Hamilton and minor child vs. Robert J. Hamilton.
Belinda Lynn Morrow vs. Valerie Ann Bazille.
Demontrion Leon Davenport and minor children (3) vs. Cassandra Dawn Davenport.
Candice Nichole Blatchford and minor children (4) vs. Dontae Jamar Edmond.
Melissa A. Younger vs. Richard Madison Younger
Amie Nicole Adams-Santos, et al, vs. Donald Thomas Roof.
Tommie L. Voss vs. Allen Dale Voss
Terry Lee Cruse vs. William Edward Hermann III
Jessie James Loftis vs. Tammy Spaulding
Jessie James Loftis vs. Daniel, no last name given.
Jessie James Loftis vs. Lee Roy Murray
Jessie James Loftis vs. Tina Goforth