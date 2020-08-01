Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 31, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jason Wayne Guy, of Waurika, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
John Thomas Naylor, of Tulsa, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of controlled dangerous substance-methamphetamine.
Justin Pickle, of Broken Arrow, grand larceny.
MISDEMEANORS
Kandis Dawn Blair, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
John Elmer Joseph Boyd, of Broken Arrow, threaten to perform act of violence (x3) and violation of protective order (x2).
Chance Kroll, of Coweta, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Dustin Neil Phillips, of Muskogee, plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence.
Jarret Robert Priddy, of Coweta, uttering a forged instrument.
Catherine Ester Sheppard, of Oklahoma City, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Joseph Tyrell Young, of Tulsa, threaten to perform act of violence.
SMALL CLAIMS
El Dorado Village LLC vs. Carmelo Santiago, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
El Dorado Village LLC vs. Eduardo Calix, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
El Dorado Village LLC vs. Eric Clark, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Gardenwalk Apts vs. Jennifer James, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Gardenwalk Apts vs. Samantha Moser, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Ribecca Young vs. Larry J. Vaughns, money judgment.
Tim Phipps vs. Rebecca Phipps, et al, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Cach LLC vs. Carla L. Reed, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Barbara A. Schweizer, indebtedness.
Perry D. Bruner vs. Truman Marshall, et al, breach of contract.
Michael A. Bledsaw vs. Jedediah Graham, disburse settlement funds.
Chickasaw Community Bank, et al vs. Carly Ann Luttrell, et al, foreclosure.
Shandy L. Pitrucha vs. Tracy L. Tyler, auto negligence.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dwayne Lee Curtis and Jennifer Bernice Cooper
David Edward Cullison and Lacy Renae Neiderhauser
Joseph Melvin Johnson Jr. and Sandra Shyanne Robinson
Brent William Baumann and Shelby Nicole Brown
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Michael Leon Miles Jr. vs. Chelsea Rae Mills, divorce.
W.M. Dial vs. Z.A. Dial, divorce.
Angel Dawn Ambriz vs. Conrado Ambriz Gomez, divorce.
Donna Martin-Tiffey vs. Chance Tiffey, divorce.
Radi Dawn Richardson vs. David Ira Richardson, divorce.
Zachary Nicholas Lane vs. Ariel Jessica Vehrs Lane, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Philip Allan Weiland, minor child, et al vs. John Thomas Naylor.
Justin Trevor Pate and minor children (2) vs. Ruth Ann Pate.
Michae Le Hayes, et al vs. James Le Provence.
Cynthia Lynn Kilby vs. Leah Wilson.