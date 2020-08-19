OKLAHOMA CITY -- Statewide there were more recoveries (+677) than new COVID-19 cases (+597) posted in Wednesday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County is nearing 1,000 case milestone as it has 996 total virus cases since March 1. There have been 821 that recovered and 23 overall deaths.
Unfortunately, there were 17 new deaths statewide to reach 699 in total. There are 566 in the hospital and 42,047 that have recovered.
The confirmed virus total reach 49,923 with 7,177 of those active. There has been 732,817 that tested negative.
City numbers in the county are:
* Wagoner: 150 cases, 122 recovered, 5 deaths.
* Coweta: 248 cases, 196 recovered, 13 deaths.
* Broken Arrow: 2,122 cases, 1,771 recovered, 26 deaths.
* Catoosa: 94 cases, 80 recovered, no deaths.
* Haskell: 59 cases, 42 recovered, no deaths.
* Porter: 24 cases, 17 recovered, no deaths.
* Okay: 2 cases, 2 recovered, no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case, 0 recovered, no deaths.