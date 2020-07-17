OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had six new COVID-19 cases and seven new recoveries during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.
Overall, the state saw 699 new cases and 671 new recoveries. The total confirmed cases is now 24,140.
There were seven new deaths as that total went up to 445. None of the new deaths were in Wagoner County.
There are 604 currently in the hospital with the disease.
A total of 440,904 have tested negative for the virus and 18,766 have recovered from it.
Here are the new city numbers:
Wagoner: 74 cases (no change), 4 deaths (no change), 61 recovered (+1)
Coweta: 118 cases (+2) 13 deaths (no change), 92 recovered (+3)
Broken Arrow: 887 cases (+32), 17 deaths (+1), 661 recovered (+19)
Catoosa: 33 cases (no change), 0 deaths, 22 recovered (+2)
Haskell: 21 cases (+1), 0 deaths, 19 recovered (+2)
Porter: 9 cases (no change), 0 deaths, 7 recovered (+1)