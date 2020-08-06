OKLAHOMA CITY -- A Wagoner County man living in Broken Arrow died as a result of COVID-19 as the county added 18 new cases with 17 that recovered during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.
The new total for Wagoner County is 805 confirmed cases and pushed it back into the No. 8 spot among the 77 counties. The county has had 23 deaths and 650 that recovered.
Statewide there were 837 new cases for a total of 41,401. Active cases number 6,488 with 34,320 recovered (+937).
There are 643 in the hospital with the virus and 633,252 tested negative.
There were 10 overall deaths in the state and raised that mark to 593.
City numbers in Wagoner County are:
* Wagoner: 124 cases (+2), 94 recovered (+2) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 197 cases (+4), 157 recovered (+2) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,684 cases (+41), 1,346 recovered (+35) and 24 deaths (+1).
* Catoosa: 72 cases (+6), 52 recovered (+2) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 39 cases (+1), 34 recovered (+2) and no deaths.
* Porter: 17 cases (+1), 16 recovered (no change) and no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case (+1), 0 recovered, no deaths.