OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County added 29 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths in the county or statewide during Monday's report from the State Department of Health.
Overall, the state recorded 1,401 new virus cases with 554 people recovering from the disease. The state has had 32,686 cases since March 1 and 25,252 that have already recovered.
There are 625 in hospitals with the disease and 535,628 have tested negative.
Wagoner County's new COVID-19 total is now 606 with 474 recoveries and 20 deaths.
City numbers in the county are:
* Wagoner: 95 cases (+2), 73 recoveries (no change), 4 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 156 cases (+8), 119 recoveries (+4), 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,241 cases (+78) to rank third highest city in the state, 965 recoveries (+25), 20 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 49 cases (+3), 36 recoveries (+2), 0 deaths.
* Haskell: 28 cases (+5), 21 recoveries (no change), 0 deaths.
* Porter: 14 cases (no change), 9 recoveries (no change), 0 deaths.