OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County saw 24 new COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries and no deaths during Tuesday's report from the State Department of Health.
It was a different story outside the county, however. There were 15 deaths to raise the overall mark to 566 with 861 new virus cases and 1,154 that recovered. The overall case total reached 39,463 with 32,319 that recovered.
There are 504 in the hospital with the disease and 617,813 that have tested negative.
Wagoner County's numbers are 762 cases (+24) since March 1 with 614 that recovered (+22) and 22 deaths (no change).
Wagoner County's city numbers are:
* Wagoner: 117 cases (+2), 90 recovered (no change) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 186 cases (+4), 148 recovered (+2) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,577 cases (+55), 1,287 recovered (+58), 22 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 62 cases (+2), 47 recovered (no change), no deaths.
* Haskell: 38 cases (+2), 30 recovered (+2), no deaths.
* Porter: 17 cases (+1), 15 recovered (no change), no deaths.