Wagoner High School Class of 2020 graduates Frankie Clark and Lucas Mayes have been presented with Entrepreneurial Spirit of Excellence Scholarships. The awards are made possible by a partnership between High Tower Business Solutions Accounting and Tax Services and the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
On July 16, High Tower Business Solutions Accounting and Tax Services owner Rebecca Olson and Chamber Director Kristen Mallett presented each winner with $520 for their essays on entrepreneurship.
Olson said Clark’s essay, “Future Leaders”, and Mays’ essay, “The Importance of Business, remind her of one of her favorite quotes: “Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.”
“Two applicants used their time in quarantine to submit a formal essay. Both outlined how they could take the little money given and grow it,” Olson explained. “Both displayed a valiant effort to iron out not only the details of their business, but more importantly, the heart and passion found in the spirit of entrepreneurship.”
“In spite of both being a senior and losing out on a large part of their senior end-of-year activities, they chose to use their time wisely,” she added.
Clark chose striving to achieve a new venture that would help benefit both her parents and her town and bless the lives of others for many years to come.
“This is the spirit of young entrepreneurs that have helped shape the American economy,” Olson noted. “(They are) Doers, not just dreamers; people with the heart to help and work for the good of others’ lives and find joy in helping improve their town and community. It is truly an invisible and intangible gold lining that defines the character of this person.”
Mays invented a brand, spent time studying his market and the buying trends of his product. His essay stressed how important it is to shop local and reinvest back into the community.”
“Lucas discussed how small businesses tend to likewise shop with each other to support one another,” Olson said. “His essay was well thought out but, more importantly, outlined the spirit of unity found in a small business community.
“This is the heart of the Chamber and of small businesses. Businesses support each other.”
The Entrepreneurial Spirit of Excellence Scholarship was nearly postponed due to this unprecedented time for businesses. Olson said the fund itself was used to shop locally to help small Wagoner businesses during a time of national crisis (pandemic) when they needed it most.
Curbside and porch drop orders supporting small businesses were made throughout the spring and early summer.