Due to recent rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Wagoner High School band camp has been postponed until further notice.
Band Director Jeremy Williams added that the Bulldog band is still planning on playing at football games this season and at other functions for the community.
"Due to rising numbers (of COVID-19), we are postponing band camp until we find out more from school board," said Williams on Monday.
A special Wagoner Public School Board meeting was held on Tuesday, Aug. 4 to discuss how school would open later this month. See the online story about the school board's action at wagonercountyat.com.