I rise to a point of order to state that the Okay Public Schools’ Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) did a great job in the recent National competition.
Okay’s Level 1 and Level 2 teams won first in the nation in their division and the Level 3 squad got second. The teams competed in every aspect of Parliamentary Procedure.
The 2020 competition was held virtually instead of the normal venue of Washington, D.C. over the July 4 holiday. It would have been a great trip, but became a victim of concerns over COVID-19.
“We were really sad we couldn’t go to Washington,” said advisor Kathy Spurlock Dunham, who teaches Family and Consumer Services. “I’m still proud of them.”
Usually, the National competition selects an overall winner, too. This year due to the nature of dealing with COVID-19, the rules were changed just a bit and the overall champ was omitted.
So, how did they compete when they could not be there in person?
The Okay teams had to submit a video while holding a mock meeting. They performed from an agenda, recorded minutes and made motions as if it was a regular meeting.
National rankings were not the only awards the Oklahoma team got. The Okay teams all won State titles in each of their respective divisions.
“They competed against
teams from across the nation,” Dunham added. “We did our own videos and sent them in.”
Level 1 competition featured 7th and 8th graders. Level 2 was for freshmen and sophomores while Level 3 was for juniors and seniors.
Dunham was pleased with the work ethic of all the teams from Okay.
“They worked hard on this,” she added. “They’d come in early before school and put their hearts into it.
“They had to know Parliamentary Procedure!”
Unless there is any further discussion, this story is adjourned.