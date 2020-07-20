The first confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Wagoner County Detention Center. Sheriff Chris Elliott said three male inmates from the same POD are asymptomatic and, as of the weekend, were not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.
Elliott said the men have been incarcerated in jail for many months and are quarantined away from the other inmates.
“We attempt social distance, but that is difficult if not impossible in a jail,” he noted.
The sheriff said there have been a number of protocols in place at the detention center regarding COVID-19 since Governor Kevin Stitt declared a pandemic state of emergency this spring.
“No one is allowed in the jail other than detention officers. This includes deputies and other agencies,” he said. “All employees are temperature checked prior to entering the jail and are issued PPE equipment.”
The sheriff reported that the jail, pod and cells are sanitized daily with a fog-type disinfectant using equipment procured by Wagoner County Emergency Management. WCEM Director Heath Underwood is partnering with the sheriff’s office while it navigates the pandemic.
“Heath and his people are tremendous assets to the county,” he said.