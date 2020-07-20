Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Wagoner. The incident occurred around 10:49 a.m. on Highway 51, one mile east of 300 Road.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Thomas Bradley, 71, of Pryor, was westbound in a Ford truck pulling a 25-foot travel trailer when he crossed left of center to avoid a vehicle that had slowed down in front of him.
In doing so, he struck a Chevrolet Impala occupied by two Broken Arrow residents, ages 78 and 72.
Bradley was transported by Wagoner EMS to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa where he was treated and released for trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.
The Impala driver and passenger were both transported by Coweta EMS to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. The driver was admitted in good condition with trunk internal, arm and leg injuries while the passenger was admitted in good condition with trunk internal and arm injuries.
Seatbelts were reportedly worn by all parties involved in the crash.
Unsafe speed for traffic conditions was cited as the cause of the collision.