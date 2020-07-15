UPDATE
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The State Department of Health's website is having some issues with some of the COVID-19 virus numbers during Wednesday's report and many categories were unavailable.
Here is what is known so far.
There were 1,075 new cases reported. That sets another state record and it is the first time Oklahoma has gone over 1,000 cases in a day.
There are 561 currently in the hospital with the disease. Four new deaths were added to now total 432. None of the deaths came from Wagoner County.
A total of 424,512 have tested negative for the virus.
Here are the new county and city numbers:
Wagoner: 70 cases, 4 deaths, 58 recovered (+1)
Coweta: 113 cases (+2) 13 deaths, 88 recovered (+1)
Broken Arrow: 818 cases (+27), 16 deaths (+1), 607 recovered (+26)
Catoosa: 30 cases (+1), 0 deaths, 20 recovered (+2)
Haskell: 19 cases, 0 deaths, 16 recovered (+1)
Porter: 8 cases, 0 deaths, 4 recovered (no changes)