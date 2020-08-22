OKLAHOMA CITY -- New confirmed COVID-19 cases outpaced recoveries by 235 (853 to 618) during Saturday's abbreviated report from the State Department of Health.
The state has had 52,599 total cases since March 1 and 44,035 recoveries in the same period. There were 10 new deaths reported to now total 725.
There are 7,839 active virus cases in the state.
Wagoner County had no new deaths, but reached 1,051 total cases and 882 that have recovered. The death total remained at 23.
City totals in Wagoner County are:
* Wagoner: 158 cases, 126 recovered and 5 deaths.
* Coweta: 285 cases, 216 recovered and 13 deaths.
* Broken Arrow: 2,197 cases, 1,879 recovered and 26 deaths.
* Catoosa: 94 cases, 85 recovered and no deaths.
* Haskell: 70 cases, 44 recovered and no deaths.
* Porter: 28 cases, 19 recovered and no deaths.
* Okay: 2 cases, 2 recovered and no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case, 0 recovered and no deaths.